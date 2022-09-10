Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %
SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.