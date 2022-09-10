Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %

SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 729,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,326,664. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$78,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,040,119.06. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 729,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,326,664. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,140 shares of company stock valued at $442,824.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

