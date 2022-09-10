Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at CIBC

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of SKE stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,850,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,800,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,731,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,170,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 458,073 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

