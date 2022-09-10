SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Down to $21.23

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.23, but opened at $20.26. SkyWest shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 1,415 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 42.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,747 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 33.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.3% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.