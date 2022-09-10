Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 5,217 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $408.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.