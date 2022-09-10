Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 54 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $524.34 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

