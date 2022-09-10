Smith Anglin Financial LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 195.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.