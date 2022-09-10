Smith Anglin Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $41,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $249.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.22.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.