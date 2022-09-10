Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,702,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,702,000 after purchasing an additional 992,866 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91.

