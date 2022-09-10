Smith Anglin Financial LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

