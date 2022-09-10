Smith Anglin Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,699 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $47.82 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

