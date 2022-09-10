Smith Anglin Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,252,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

SCHA stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.