Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $20.32 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,653 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 4.7% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $20,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

MOAT opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.36. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

