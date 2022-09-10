Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $269,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.26 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

