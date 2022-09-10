Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XEL opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.53.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

