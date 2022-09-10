Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Southern by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Southern by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SO opened at $79.52 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

