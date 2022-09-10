Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.70.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

