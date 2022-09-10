Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $578,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Orcam Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

