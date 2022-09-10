Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,534 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 1.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $92,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $25,462,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

LUV stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

