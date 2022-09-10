Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $6.68 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $456.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.65.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

