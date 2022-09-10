Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,594,000 after purchasing an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,886 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,259,000 after purchasing an additional 208,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,470,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

