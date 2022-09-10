Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $837,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $157.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.93. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

