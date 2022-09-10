Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.5 %

CAT opened at $189.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.