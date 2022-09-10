Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,758 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after buying an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after buying an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $48.24 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

