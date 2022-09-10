Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 239,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 513,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

