Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.