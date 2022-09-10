Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 91,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.91. The company has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

