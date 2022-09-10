Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 91,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.91. The company has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
