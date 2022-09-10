Smith Anglin Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,473 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average is $146.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

