Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 101,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,153,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.