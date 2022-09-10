Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.0% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 139.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $633,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.8 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90.

