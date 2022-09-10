Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

