Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 221 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of PG opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average is $148.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

