Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

