Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 313 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $226.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.23.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total transaction of $34,096,751.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total transaction of $34,096,751.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 856,288 shares of company stock valued at $188,801,430. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

