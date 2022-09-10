Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 33,644 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,644 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 0.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $44.60 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96.

