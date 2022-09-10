Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 122,126 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 78,478 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,333,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,919,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.