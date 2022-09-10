Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 44,563 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,563 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $113.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

