Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 726 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.57 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.