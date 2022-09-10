Smith Anglin Financial LLC Takes $572,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

PMAR stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61.

