Smith Anglin Financial LLC Trims Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 10.7 %

COIN opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.47.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,262. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 24,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

