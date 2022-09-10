Smith Anglin Financial LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

