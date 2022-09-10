Smith Anglin Financial LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,125 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $5,912,000. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 9,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,016 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

