Smith Anglin Financial LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,807 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $63,123,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,121,000 after purchasing an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,300,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $322.28 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.34 and a 200 day moving average of $327.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

