Smith Anglin Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Pfizer by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 30,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 306,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

