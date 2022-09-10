SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Insider Meir Adest Sells 2,278 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36.

On Monday, June 27th, Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $313.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.71. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 72,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,958,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

