SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik Sells 3,219 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rachel Prishkolnik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.69 and a 200-day moving average of $289.71. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,575,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.