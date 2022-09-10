Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $66.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sprout Social by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 53.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

