Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $59.68

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.68, but opened at $56.86. Sprout Social shares last traded at $59.58, with a volume of 386 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,109 shares in the company, valued at $21,138,938.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,138,938.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,368 shares of company stock worth $3,796,579. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,793 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 13.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after buying an additional 168,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after buying an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

