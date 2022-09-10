Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Major Shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index Sells 63,029 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,377.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 452,368 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Squarespace Price Performance
SQSP stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.
Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Squarespace
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Squarespace (SQSP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.