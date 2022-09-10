Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Major Shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index Sells 63,029 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,377.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 452,368 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SQSP stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 97.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,562,000 after buying an additional 1,149,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth $27,254,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 390.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 460,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

