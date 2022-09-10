Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lifted by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,487 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,198 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.8% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after buying an additional 1,953,226 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $88.69 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.