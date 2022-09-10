State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.71% of State Street worth $867,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

